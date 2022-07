Thompson Road is currently closed to vehicle traffic

Alberni Valley firefighters battle a house fire on Thompson Road on Tuesday, July 12. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni Valley firefighters are battling their second house fire in as many days.

Fire crews from Port Alberni, Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake are currently responding to a structure fire on Thompson Road in Beaver Creek.

Thompson Road is closed to vehicle traffic at this time.

More to come…

