Port Alberni Fire Department puts out a fire at a mill site on Hector Road. (FACEBOOK PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)

Alberni Valley fire crews put out cedar mill fire on Hector Road

Fire took place on Tseshaht First Nation territory

Crews from two different Alberni Valley fire departments put out an early-morning fire at a mill site on Hector Road.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, the Port Alberni Fire Department (PAFD) was called out to a cedar mill on fire in the 5900 block of Hector Road. One building on the mill site was fully engulfed and was destroyed in the blaze.

While en route, PAFD called on the neighbouring Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid because there were no fire hydrants in the area.

“[Sproat Lake] provided an engine and two water tankers,” explained Mike Owens, fire chief for PAFD. “Crews from both Sproat Lake and Port Alberni worked to suppress the fire while water tankers were shuttling water for us.”

Because the fire took place on Tseshaht First Nation territory, Owens said that the Port Alberni RCMP is taking the lead on investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation is still ongoing.

The fire on Hector Road was one of two fires that the PAFD responded to on Tuesday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m., when crews were still out at the mill site, an ambulance crew called them to report a hedge on fire near a home on Redford Street and 14th Avenue.

“We did have a crew in station at the time, so they were able to respond and suppress the fire before it had an opportunity to spread,” said Owens.

Redford Street was reduced to one lane westbound as crews took care of hot spots.


