Alberni Valley fire departments hold annual Boot Drive

Fire departments in the Alberni Valley will be taking part in an annual fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Canada this weekend.

On Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28, fire fighters from Port Alberni, Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake will be holding out their boots for donations at various locations in town.

The Muscular Dystrophy Canada Boot Drive is a campaign that generates revenue and raises awareness about neuromuscular disorders. The money raised will stay here in the Alberni Valley.

This is the 50th year Alberni Valley fire departments have taken part in the campaign. The fundraiser will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.