Anthony Selva (Port Alberni), Kevin Pater (Beaver Creek), Rick Geddes (Sproat Lake) and Ron Barclay (Beaver Creek) will be collecting donations for the annual Boot Drive for Muscular Dystrophy Canada. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Alberni Valley fire departments hold annual Boot Drive

Campaign will raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Fire departments in the Alberni Valley will be taking part in an annual fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Canada this weekend.

On Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28, fire fighters from Port Alberni, Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake will be holding out their boots for donations at various locations in town.

The Muscular Dystrophy Canada Boot Drive is a campaign that generates revenue and raises awareness about neuromuscular disorders. The money raised will stay here in the Alberni Valley.

This is the 50th year Alberni Valley fire departments have taken part in the campaign. The fundraiser will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Previous story
Final week for ALR input
Next story
Dix says B.C. remains focused on fighting youth overdoses in wake of teen’s death

Just Posted

Alberni Valley fire departments hold annual Boot Drive

Campaign will raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Lack of security: why Vancouver Island food production is on the decline

Big Read: agriculture a big, expensive commitment as advocates push to make us more food secure

Port Alberni campground featured in BC Ferries Vacations

China Creek Campground in the Alberni Valley will be highlighted as part… Continue reading

City of Port Alberni puts money into park improvements

Roger Creek, Blair parks receiving upgrades this spring, summer

City of Port Alberni ponders social development

Social planning commission would outlast councils

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

Vancouver Island man killed in Peru

A Canadian man killed in Peru has been identified by the Peruvian… Continue reading

Dix says B.C. remains focused on fighting youth overdoses in wake of teen’s death

Elliot Eurchuk’s parents say he died at his Oak Bay home after taking street drugs

Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Dealing with life after a tragedy can be the worst part following a loss

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms in February

B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Don’t worry, NDP says, the B.C. economy’s booming

Most Read