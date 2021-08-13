Firefighters with Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. work with a dry hydrant at the Faber Road Fire Hall during a recent practice. (PHOTO COURTESY SPROAT LAKE VFD)

Firefighters with Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. work with a dry hydrant at the Faber Road Fire Hall during a recent practice. (PHOTO COURTESY SPROAT LAKE VFD)

Alberni Valley firefighters combine for training at Sproat Lake firehall

Traffic will be affected on Faber Road between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 14

The Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department will host an all-department firefighting training on Saturday, Aug. 14 at its Faber Road Fire Hall.

This event will give Sproat Lake, Cherry Creek and Beaver Creek volunteer departments as well as the Port Alberni Fire Dept. an opportunity to work collectively on a few firefighting techniques, SLVFD Chief Mike Cann says. One of those techniques is the use of a “dry” fire hydrant, which is what Sproat Lake uses.

A dry hydrant, according to the SLVFD, is an unpressurized, permanently installed pipe that has one end below the water level of Sproat Lake. The other end is above ground and has a hard sleeve connector that allows firefighters to connect a fire engine to pump water directly from the lake.

Crews from all four departments will practice with the dry hydrant located behind the Faber Road Fire Hall. They will learn how to “draft,” or pump to get the water flowing. By contrast, Port Alberni Fire Department’s hydrants are part of a pressurized water system, and water is immediately available once they hook up their fire hoses.

“We’re the only department (in the Alberni Valley) that has dry hydrants,” Cann said.

Crews will also practice relay pumping, meaning about 600 metres of hose will be laid out along Faber Road. That will mean single lane alternating traffic sometime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. between the fire hall and Stirling Arm Drive.

People driving in the area are asked to watch out for changes in the traffic pattern between those times.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyAlberni-Clayoquot Regional Districtfirefighters

Previous story
Busy travel weekend to Island starts with ferry engine problem, cancelled sailing
Next story
75 years of returning lost keys, War Amps celebrate program

Just Posted

Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. members practice a variety of firefighting techniques every week. (PHOTO COURTESY SPROAT LAKE VFD)
Alberni Valley firefighters combine for training at Sproat Lake firehall

Ty Watson House was the recipient of $5,000 from the RBC Foundation. From left to right are Kate Cooper (RVP Associate), Teresa Ludvigson (executive director of Alberni Valley Hospice Society), Leona Horvath (local RBC manager) and Kelly Bissell (Regional Vice President of the RBC Foundation). (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s RBC branch celebrates 75th anniversary with pair of donations

Kamal Sanghera, left, co-owner of San Group of Companies, shakes hands with Wahmeesh Ken Watts, elected chief councillor of Tseshaht First Nation, after signing a memorandum of understanding over forestry and cultural issues with the nation. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
San Group, Tseshaht First Nation sign MOU

The Somass Mill has been a fixture on Port Alberni’s waterfront since 1935. Work at the sawmill has been stalled since February 2017, and on July 27 owner Western Forest Products said it will close the mill ‘indefinitely’. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
City of Port Alberni buys Somass Sawmill lands for $5.3 million