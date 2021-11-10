Alberni Valley Lions Club auction returns for 2021

Annual fundraiser for Lions Club is online only for the third year in a row

The annual Alberni Valley Lions Club auction is returning for the 49th year in a row.

The auction goes live on Thursday, Nov. 11 with more than 238 items to bid on, provided by 175 donors.

Lions Club member George Smith said there are more items than last year’s auction.

“We have some newer donors this year, as well,” he added. “The response was better than I expected.”

There are gift certificates to bid on, for everything from groceries to golfing to camping trips. There are also gift baskets, local artwork and men’s and women’s clothing. Larger items include a barbecue grill, an inflatable paddle board, a marine VHF radio and a signed Vegas Golden Knights jersey donated by Port Alberni hockey product and NHL goaltender Laurent Brossoit.

Each year, the Lions Club picks a specific project to support with proceeds from the auction. This year, the club’s focus is on Roger Creek Park, with plans to build an all-ages zip track system.

Last year, the club donated $5,000 to Port Alberni’s COVID-19 relief fund, and Smith says the club has plans to make another donation for COVID-19 relief this year, as well.

Aside from the club’s annual gaming grant, the auction is their biggest fundraiser. It has raised more than $200,000 for various projects and organizations in the Alberni Valley.

This is the Lions Club’s 49th auction, and the third one hosted entirely online. The auction used to be known as the “Television Auction” and took place by TV and phone, but the Lions Club eventually switched over to an online format instead. Last year, Smith said the auction website had more than 1,300 visits and 335 individual participants.

This year, the website has been active since Oct. 30 and has so far seen “more activity” than last year.

“It seems to be growing every year,” said Smith. “People are comfortable with the online format. The response has been quite positive, and we’re pleasantly surprised.”

After the auction closes, items will be available to pick up at the Salvation Army front office (4877 Argyle Street) on Saturday, Nov. 20 (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 21 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.).

Bidding begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. All items are listed with a photo and description at www.avlionsauction.com. A list of items will also be available in the Nov. 10 issue of the Alberni Valley News.

People need to register for a free account in order to bid on items. Instructions for bidding, registering, paying and picking up items are available on the auction website at www.avlionsauction.com.

The auction ends at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraisingLions ClubPort Alberni