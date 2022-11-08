Alberni Valley Lions from left to right Tom Hall, George Smith, Don Hudson and Grant Gibson show off just a few of the more than 200 items that will be available in this year’s online auction. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni Valley Lions from left to right Tom Hall, George Smith, Don Hudson and Grant Gibson show off just a few of the more than 200 items that will be available in this year’s online auction. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back annual online auction

Bidding begins Nov. 10

The annual Alberni Valley Lion’s Club auction returns this week.

The auction, which used to be a television auction, switched to an online format three years ago. The number of participants seems to be growing every year, says Lion Grant Gibson.

All the available items can be viewed on the Lions auction website at www.avlionsauction.com or in the Wednesday, Nov. 9 edition of the Alberni Valley News.

This year’s auction includes 211 items to bid on, donated by various Alberni Valley businesses and artisans.

The featured item is a Surface 604 ROOK e-bike, donated by Jumping Slug Community Cyclery. The e-bike is valued at an estimated $3,200.

Some other big name items include a survival suit valued at $700 donated by Alberni Industrial Marine Supply, a pressure washer donated by LB Woodchoppers, a fire pit donated by Dolan’s Sheet Metal and a skydiving experience with Skydive Vancouver Island. There is some local artwork to bid on, three quilts donated by Kismet Quilts, toys for kids, plenty of gift baskets and even a cruise to Bamfield donated by Lady Rose Marine Services.

The list of prizes also includes “an awful lot of gift cards,” added Gibson, with certificates for everything from gas to groceries to automotive work.

All the funds from the auction will be donated back to the community, through the various projects and organizations supported by the Alberni Valley Lions Club.

The auction opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 and closes a week later at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lions ClubPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. regional district seeks emergency extension as winter water supply ‘uncertain’
Next story
B.C. firefighters now covered for 2 more types of cancer

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Lions from left to right Tom Hall, George Smith, Don Hudson and Grant Gibson show off just a few of the more than 200 items that will be available in this year’s online auction. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back annual online auction

The Canadian Coast Guard ship John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to explore a large seamount region off Vancouver Island. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast First Nations, feds reach tentative understanding on vast offshore region

Singer-songwriter Joëlle Rabu is a two-time Jessie Award winner and Juno nominee. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Musical duo brings big sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Kenn Whiteman of Port Alberni stands behind a table full of nutcrackers—only a fraction of his 260-piece collection. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Fine craftsmanship in a nutcracker leads to 45-year obsession for Port Alberni man