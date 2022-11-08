Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back annual online auction

Alberni Valley Lions from left to right Tom Hall, George Smith, Don Hudson and Grant Gibson show off just a few of the more than 200 items that will be available in this year’s online auction. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The annual Alberni Valley Lion’s Club auction returns this week.

The auction, which used to be a television auction, switched to an online format three years ago. The number of participants seems to be growing every year, says Lion Grant Gibson.

All the available items can be viewed on the Lions auction website at www.avlionsauction.com or in the Wednesday, Nov. 9 edition of the Alberni Valley News.

This year’s auction includes 211 items to bid on, donated by various Alberni Valley businesses and artisans.

The featured item is a Surface 604 ROOK e-bike, donated by Jumping Slug Community Cyclery. The e-bike is valued at an estimated $3,200.

Some other big name items include a survival suit valued at $700 donated by Alberni Industrial Marine Supply, a pressure washer donated by LB Woodchoppers, a fire pit donated by Dolan’s Sheet Metal and a skydiving experience with Skydive Vancouver Island. There is some local artwork to bid on, three quilts donated by Kismet Quilts, toys for kids, plenty of gift baskets and even a cruise to Bamfield donated by Lady Rose Marine Services.

The list of prizes also includes “an awful lot of gift cards,” added Gibson, with certificates for everything from gas to groceries to automotive work.

All the funds from the auction will be donated back to the community, through the various projects and organizations supported by the Alberni Valley Lions Club.

The auction opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 and closes a week later at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.



