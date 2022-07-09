Alberni Valley News readies for annual Day in the Life of Port Alberni photo shoot

Our team of photographers will be out and about on July 13 from dawn to dusk

Nicole Beaulac’s photo of a dark-eyed Junco singing from the top of some rusty equipment at McLean Mill National Historic Site was the winner of our 2021 Day in Your Life photo competition. (NICOLE BEAULAC PHOTO)

Port Alberni, are you ready? Wednesday, July 13, the Alberni Valley News’ team of photographers will be taking pictures from dawn to dusk for our annual Day in the Life of Port Alberni photo project.

We will be out and about the community all day, taking photos of people doing what they do, from shopping to gardening, walking to fishing.

If you have a suggestion for where we should come and take a photo, e-mail Susie Quinn at editor@albernivalleynews.com before July 13.

This is also your chance to participate, in our Day in Your Life photo contest. Take a photo anytime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on July 13, and e-mail it with the subject line “Day in Your Life” to editor@albernivalleynews.com. Make sure to note the exact time you took the photo, the first and last names of the people in the photo, where it was taken and what the people were doing. The winner will win the coveted Day in Your Life mug (printed by Azalea Flowers and Gifts) and a prize package. A runner up will also be chosen.

A selection of photos will run in our souvenir edition to be published Wednesday, Aug. 24.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

