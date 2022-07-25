Alberni Valley non-profit organizations share $604,000 in community gaming grants

The Port Alberni Friendship Center is located on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

People who receive services from local non-profits will benefit from funding to improve community health, accessibility and well-being, says Mid Island-Pacific Rim NDP MLA Josie Osborne.

Eleven organizations in the Alberni Valley are benefiting from Community Gaming Grants this year, including Port Alberni Family Guidance Association and Port Alberni Friendship Center, each receiving $100,000. Other Port Alberni organizations sharing in more than $604,000 in grants include AV Childcare Society ($58,100), AV Lions Club ($21,700), CMHA – Port Alberni ($26,500), Kuu-us Crisis Line Society ($75,000), Port Alberni Association for Children With Developmental Disabilities ($20,000), Port Alberni Association for Community Living ($50,000), Port Alberni Shelter Society ($75,000), Sage Haven Society ($58,000) and Wholesome Meals on Wheels Association of Port Alberni ($19,800).

Fifteen other human and social services organizations from the riding also received Community Gaming Grants for a total of $850,000 for the riding.

“These organizations provide invaluable services for many people, whether it’s the Fanny Bay Community Association providing a place for people to gather and build strong community connections, the child care provided by Hornby Island’s Daycare Society, or the range of services offered at the Port Alberni Friendship Centre,” Osborne said.

“The folks working at these organizations and others deserve endless thanks and I am glad our government can support them.”

This year, the New Democrat government will distribute more than $61 million in grants to 1,364 human and social services organizations around B.C. This funding means people can continue access to services such as food banks, children and youth programs, mental health supports, and other services that enhance health and wellbeing.

