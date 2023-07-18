The Alberni Valley Rescue Squad operates solely on grants and donations from the public. (AVRS FACEBOOK PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Rescue Squad operates solely on grants and donations from the public. (AVRS FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad receives new provincial funding

Members of the squad recently became helicopter hoist certified

The Alberni Valley Rescue Squad (AVRS) has received some new provincial funding

Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim, announced last week that both AVRS and Westcoast Inland Search and Rescue will each receive their share of $6 million from the province through funding to the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA), with the average distribution amount being approximately $63,000 per group.

Funding will support lifesaving rescue equipment, essential training, protective equipment for volunteers and administration costs, such as insurance.

This is the second year of the annual funding agreement between the province and BCSARA, which is the first of its kind in Canada.

“The mid-Island region is world-renowned for its incredible backcountry, where locals and visitors alike can explore some of B.C.’s most breathtaking mountain and alpine areas,” said Osborne in a release. “I’m grateful to know that if the need arises, the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad and the Westcoast Inland Search and Rescue are always there to assist people. I’m glad our government is providing funding to these two organizations so they can continue their dedicated work.”

The AVRS, in partnership with Arrowsmith Search and Rescue, recently became certified by Emergency Management and Climate Readiness for helicopter hoist rescue. On June 14, days after they were certified, AVRS members were tasked to rescue two hikers from a ledge deep in the Beaufort Range. The two hikers, visitors from France, were “hours” away from completing a three-month hiking adventure when they became stranded on a high ledge with nowhere to go.

In that instance, rescuers were lowered into the area and rappelled 75 feet in order to reach the hikers. The subjects were then placed in special rescue harnesses and plucked off the ledge using the helicopter’s on-board hoist.

“This new training allows search and rescue groups to quickly insert rescuers and equipment close to subject locations, as well as evacuate subjects requiring rapid extraction,” an AVRS spokesperson noted.

Search and rescue services are free in B.C. and can be accessed by calling 911. For more information about AVRS, visit www.avrs.ca.

