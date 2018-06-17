Alberni Valley Vintage Tractor Club contributes to charity

The Alberni Valley Vintage Tractor Club has been a proud supporter of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation for the past 17 years. Throughout that time, the club has contributed a total of $27,175 to child health initiatives across B.C.

The funds raised come from the Vintage Tractor Club’s annual hay sales at the Alberni Valley Fall Fair. This tradition dates all the way back to 2001. The club has also recently started giving an additional donation to local 4H clubs in order to support their programs, said club president Bob Donovan.

Funds donated by this club to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation will help support meeting the most critical health care needs of kids in the community, such as research into childhood diseases, rehabilitation therapies and equipment. Last year, a broad range of child-specific medical equipment was purchased, including acute ventilators, a spirometer for testing respiratory disease and a hockey stick ultrasound probe, used for examining small internal body parts and blood flow within veins.

On average, 22 children from Vancouver Island are treated at BC Children’s Hospital every day—that is almost one every hour, and many of them come from the Alberni Valley.

If you want more information on the impact of donations at BC Children’s Hospital or to learn how you can start your own fundraiser, please contact Shaun Cerisano at 250-380-1528 or scerisano@bcchf.ca.

The Alberni Valley Charity Golf Classic, which takes place on Saturday, July 7, will also be raising funds for the BC Children’s Hospital.