Alberni Valley’s rural residents could face city water rate increase

Port Alberni city council will look at increasing water rates for rural residents.

Council adopted the city’s new water and sewer rates during a regular council meeting on Monday, July 10. The new rates include five percent increases for both water fees and sewer fees.

Director of finance Andrew McGifford explained during a regular council meeting on July 10, 2023 that these increases are in line with the city’s plans over the last 10 years.

“Having regular increases for our waterworks and sewer bylaw enables the construction and renewal of our assets,” he said. “We’re starting to build those reserves to do the work we need to do to update our infrastructure.”

However, Port Alberni city council was not pleased with one aspect of the water and sewer rates. City residents pay 0.71 cents per cubic metre of water, while the city has special “bulk water” service agreements with Hupacasath First Nation, Tseshaht First Nation and Beaver Creek, where residents of these areas only pay 0.55 cents per cubic metre.

“I have a fundamental problem with this,” said Councillor Charles Mealey. “First of all, I’d like to say that everyone deserves water—it is a basic human right. However, I believe that the outlying areas that we provide to should be at least paying the same rate.”

Mealey asked staff to provide a report to council at an upcoming meeting outlining water and sewer consumption rates.

City CAO Mike Fox agreed that it is worth doing more research. With the effect of climate change, he said, cities are starting to respect their water resources more. He recommended looking at the city’s watershed, and how much water the city has, as well as bulk water agreements and costs.

“I think we have to do more research on this to make sure that everybody is paying their fair way,” said Fox.

Mayor Sharie Minions agreed that a “different model needs to be looked at.” She pointed out that the cheapest water rate actually goes to the highest volume users—the industrial class, which pays only 0.44 cents per cubic metres. Cheaper rates, she said, don’t inspire water conservation in times of drought.

“It almost becomes meaningless when we ask our residential users to conserve water, and yet we know that our biggest users don’t have the same incentive to conserve water,” she said.



