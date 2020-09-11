Friends and sisters Sadie Currey, from left, Lindsay Glover, Kayley Glover and Jonquil Currey have fun at Echo Pool during First Night festivities, Dec. 31. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Alberni’s aquatic centre remains closed as city ponders pool’s future

Council will discuss operating model for pool at Sept. 14, 2020 meeting

Port Alberni’s aquatic centre remains closed as the City of Port Alberni decides what to do with it.

Echo ‘67 Aquatic Centre has been closed since March 2020 due to province-wide restrictions related to COVID-19. The pool usually closes for a few weeks in the summer for maintenance, and the city’s current Five-Year Financial Plan reflects a longer than usual summer closure. When city Parks, Recreation and Heritage director Willa Thorpe announced the pool’s closure in March, it was anticipated that the Aquatic Centre would reopen, as usual, in September.

City councillors will discuss financial implications of operational changes that must be implemented due to COVID-19 and an operating model for the pool at their first September meeting on Sept. 14, 2020. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s website, www.portalberni.ca, at 2 p.m.

“The city recognizes the Aquatic Centre is an integral component of the services provided in our community and further, that continued closure of the facility would have a significant effect in the Alberni Valley, especially to those who rely on an aquatic environment for health and wellness,” Thorpe and city CAO Tim Pley stated in a press release issued Thursday night, Sept. 10, 2020.

Should council decide to proceed with re-opening, the Aquatic Centre will be ready to welcome patrons in October 2020. “The city is confident in the ability to operate the Aquatic Centre in a way which ensures the safety of the public and staff while COVID-19 restrictions remain in place,” the release noted.

In accordance with public health guidelines and facility safety plans, the City has:

• Developed facility-specific safety plans, for the safety of both participants and staff

• Implemented a requirement of two metres of physical distancing between guests, participants and staff, per the Provincial Health Officer

• Increased the frequency of disinfection of high touch points, per the BC Centre for Disease Control

• Limited participation numbers at city facilities

Find the full report here: https://www.portalberni.ca.

Municipal GovernmentPort AlberniSwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Special air quality statement in effect for Eastern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Alberni’s aquatic centre remains closed as city ponders pool’s future

Council will discuss operating model for pool at Sept. 14, 2020 meeting

Gates considered at Kennedy watershed

Tofino-Ucluelet locals reflect on solutions to clean up the backroads

Illness sidelines Toy Run rider for 2020

This year’s Toy Run on Saturday, Sept. 19 will be a socially-distanced one

Alberni District Fall Fair goes virtual

Small market, raffle will take place at Fall Fair Grounds on Sept. 12

‘Locks of Love’ fence near Tofino-Ucluelet consumed with litter

Shocking display of environmental disrespect at Wally Creek.

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

Special air quality statement in effect for Eastern Vancouver Island

Wildfire smoke rolling through Island’s south end for up to two days: Environment Canada

Island market finally reopens more than seven months after extreme flood

COVID situation lengthened an already long renovation process

UPDATE: Crews have contained spread of fire near Nanaimo Airport

Approximately 50 firefighters battling blaze at Schnitzer Steel Canada site in Cassidy

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Vancouver Island woman charged after bear trap tampered with

“Significantly habituated” bear was never caught

Sea lice counts under-reported on B.C. salmon farms: study

Industry association rejects findings over “opaque” methodology

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

Most Read