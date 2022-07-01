Alberta and Quebec most likely to support separation from Canada: poll

51 per cent of survey respondents said a new prime minister would improve life in their province

Just in time for Canada Day, Vancouver-based polling firm Research Co. has released a survey that Albertans and Quebecers are the most likely to support separation from Canada.

In an online survey, Research Co. found 33 per cent of Albertans and 32 per cent of Quebecers say their respective provinces would be better off as independent countries.

“Expressed support for separation has diminished in Alberta over the past six months, but remains the highest in Canada,” says Mario Canseco, president of Research Co. “In Quebec, with a provincial election looming, support for sovereignty has risen slightly.”

But not all provinces agree with the idea of separation. Only 28 per cent residents of Saskatchewan and Manitoba think separation is a good idea, followed by 25 per cent in Ontario, 21 per cent in Atlantic Canada, and 19 per cent in B.C.

Across Canada, 17 per cent of people believe their province would be better off joining the United States.

The most popular idea for improving the quality of life in the provinces is having a new prime minister — something 51 per cent of respondents support. That sentiment was strongest in the west, with 64 per cent of Albertans, 60 per cent of people in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and 53 per cent of British Columbians in favour of a change in leadership.

Canadians aged 55 and over are more likely to believe that their province would be better off under a different Prime Minister (52 per cent) than their counterparts aged 18-to-34 (50 per cent) and aged 35-to-54 (49 per cent).

Results are based on an online study conducted from June 18 to June 20, 2022, among 1,000 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region. The margin of error – which measures sample variability – is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

