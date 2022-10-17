(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Alberta day home operator charged with second-degree murder of baby

Woman in custody in connection to incident in High Prairie

A woman who ran a day home in northern Alberta has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a seven-month-old baby.

RCMP say Kyra Renee Backs, who is 29, is accused of killing Oaklan Cunningham.

The child died on Oct. 6 and an autopsy determined the death was a homicide.

Police say Backs ran a day home in High Prairie, a town about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Investigators are looking to speak to any families who sent their kids to the day home and have concerns.

Backs remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in High Prairie court next Monday.

RELATED: Princeton police revisit grisly murder of twin baby girls

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver mayor-elect Ken Sim says transition plan has begun for rollout of pledges
Next story
Run, hide, fight: B.C. hospital staff being trained for active attacker scenarios

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono had a four-point night against the Powell River Kings on Oct. 15. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Bono’s four-point night leads Alberni Valley Bulldogs to victory against Powell River

The Port Alberni Black Sheep take down a runner with the UVic Norsemen during a game on Saturday, Oct. 15. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep take down visiting UVic Norsemen in rugby action

John Howitt Elementary School is located off of Tebo Avenue in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Man sought after teen blocks attempted abduction outside Port Alberni school: RCMP

A panel of City of Port Alberni mayoral and council candidates take up the stage at Alberni District Secondary School on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Students in the Social Justice 12 class arranged an all-candidates meeting for students and members of the public. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Student Vote comes close to real thing in Port Alberni’s municipal election