An Alberta Man is dead after a snowmobile collision Friday morning on Boulder Mountain near Revelstoke. (file photo)

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

An Alberta man is dead after his snowmobile collided with another Friday morning on Boulder Mountain near Revelstoke.

The B.C. Ambulance Service, Revelstoke Search and Rescue and the Revelstoke RCMP responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. One of the men involved in the accident was declared dead on the scene. The other was uninjured.

The Revelstoke RCMP is reporting that one of the snowmobilers was descending the mountain when the other crossed in front of him and they collided.

Both of the individuals involved were men from Alberta.

Cpl. Thomas Blakney of the Revelstoke RCMP wrote in a news release that alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been involved in the incident.

No further details are being released at this time and the next of kin of the deceased has been notified.

