Alberta Premier Jason Kenney rides in the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alta., Friday, July 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney rides in the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alta., Friday, July 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney wants Canada to reopen to fully vaccinated visitors

Canada recently got rid of its 14-day quarantine rule for fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will advocate for the reopening of Canada’s border the next time provincial leaders have a conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Speaking at the Calgary Stampede, Kenney says he raised the issue with Trudeau while he was visiting the city last week.

The premier says he wants to see border rules relaxed to allow foreign nationals who can prove they are fully vaccinated to be allowed into the country without having to quarantine.

Canada recently got rid of its 14-day quarantine rule for returning citizens and permanent residents who can show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and tested negative.

The border remains shut to tourists and residents from other countries travelling for non-essential purposes.

The Canada-U.S. border is closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, and Trudeau hasn’t said whether that would be extended for another month.

Trudeau has said he knows people are impatient to see travel resume, but the country can’t risk undoing its progress on fighting COVID-19 by opening up before enough people are vaccinated.

The federal government says until 75 per cent of Canada’s population is fully vaccinated, border measures are the best way to stop the arrival of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19.

“We have 800,000 Canadians who work in the travel and tourism industries. We need to get them back to work,” Kenney said on Monday.

VIDEO: Alberta premier says province will not bring in COVID-19 vaccine passports

— With files from Bill Graveland in Calgary.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaCoronavirusJason Kenneytravelvaccines

Previous story
Investigation underway to determine whether RCMP was responsible for MVI near Courtenay
Next story
Feds launch tourism fund to help tourism businesses avoid spiral of debt, Joly says

Just Posted

A crew from the Port Alberni Fire Department extinguishes a fire in a flower bed at Victoria Quay on Sunday, July 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Fire Department douses multiple outdoor fires again

Victoria developer Chris Le Fevre purchased an empty parking lot in Port Alberni’s uptown and plans to create Woodwards Village, a housing development that will be an homage to a popular department store that once used the lot for parking. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Victoria developer sees housing potential in Port Alberni’s south side

Firefighters in the Alberni Valley are concerned about the elevated fire danger during the heat wave. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
No formal wildfire evacuation plan exists yet for Alberni Valley

Tugboats from Timberrose Ventures prepare to move the decommissioned BC Ferry MV Tenaka from Port Alberni Harbour—where it had been sitting since 2016—to Ucluelet’s harbour June 23, 2021. The tugboat Timber Gale towed the vessel to the west coast. (PHOTO COURTESY TIMBERROSE VENTURES)
Former BC ferry leaves Port Alberni for Ucluelet harbour