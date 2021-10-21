Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on June 18, 2019. A public inquiry into the foreign funding of anti-oilsands campaigns has found no wrongdoing despite the “significant” amount of funds provided to Canadian environmentalists from U.S. and European sources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on June 18, 2019. A public inquiry into the foreign funding of anti-oilsands campaigns has found no wrongdoing despite the “significant” amount of funds provided to Canadian environmentalists from U.S. and European sources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Alberta public inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign

Report finds campaigns have not been unlawful and dishonest

Alberta’s public inquiry into the role of foreign funding of campaigns opposing oilsands development has found environmental groups have done nothing wrong.

Inquiry commissioner Steve Allan says the groups behind those campaigns were within their free speech rights.

Allan also says the campaigns have not been unlawful or dishonest.

But Allan recommends a series of reforms to improve transparency in the charitable sector, as well as an industry-led campaign to rebrand Canadian energy.

The report finds that billions of dollars have flowed into Canadian environmental charities, but only a relatively small amount has been used for anti-oilsands campaigns.

It finds that, at most, foreign sources spent $3.5 million a year on such efforts.

—The Canadian Press

energy sectoroil and gas

Previous story
Ocean Cleanup returns to B.C. with its first dent out of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Next story
Bold bear breaks into West Kootenay family home

Just Posted

One month into the new waste collection system, the City of Port Alberni has diverted more than 150 tonnes of organics from the landfill. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni, ACRD celebrate success of new organics program

Storm watchers take in the waves off Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)
Storm warning: B.C. West Coast prepares as best it can for inevitable rough weather

Daniel Sailland will be the new CAO of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District. (PQB News file photo)
Qualicum Beach chief administrative officer Daniel Sailland tenders resignation

A group of eight rabbits in the ‘nursery’ at Rabbitats Rescue in Richmond eat from a fresh bowl of pellets that a volunteer put into their wire x-pen in September 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Animal rescue comes at a price