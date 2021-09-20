Alberta Premier Jason Kenney takes questions after announcing new COVID-19 measures for Alberta in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today

Venues can operate without capacity limits if they require proof of vaccination, negative test

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into force today.

The program allows businesses and venues to operate without capacity limits and other public health measures if they require proof of vaccination or a negative test result from anyone entering.

It applies at restaurants, nightclubs, casinos, concerts and fitness facilities, and is not mandatory.

When it was announced by Premier Jason Kenney last week, it also applied to retail stores and libraries, but they were removed from the list of eligible businesses over the weekend.

Kenney had previously opposed a vaccine passport over what he said were privacy concerns, but said last week it has become a necessary measure to protect Alberta’s hospitals that face the prospect of being overwhelmed in the pandemic’s fourth wave.

Starting Sunday, Albertans were able to download cards with the dates they’d received their vaccinations, and a health ministry spokeswoman says work continues on a more secure QR code that will be available in the coming weeks.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta premier cites COVID-19 vaccine uptake since passport announcement

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Biden easing U.S. foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines
Next story
Are you voting in today’s federal election?

Just Posted

Susan Farlinger (Liberal Party), Gord Johns (NDP Party) and Mary Lee (Conservative Party) answer questions from the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce. (SCREENSHOTS)
ELECTION 2021: Hear from Courtenay-Alberni candidates on election issues

Concern over the closure of the Woodward’s lunch counter led the museum to commission Margo Thom to photograph the area in February 1993. It is believed that the lunch counter was little changed since the store was built in the late 1940s. A standing sign to the right foreground states, “Woodward’s Restaurants will close permanently on Saturday, Feb. 27, 1993. Thank you for your loyal patronage.” This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13262 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Lunch at Woodward’s in Port Alberni

‘Road flooded’ signs in the 3500-block of Fourth Avenue caution drivers who are trying to get around in heavy rain on Sept. 17, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Heavy rain causes flooding, road closures in Port Alberni

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo. (Island Health photo)
Vancouver Island breaks record for COVID-19 cases