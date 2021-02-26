All B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled due to winds, adverse weather

BC Ferries has cancelled all sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland for the rest of the day Friday due to high winds and sea state.

The cancellations began with the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route early Friday morning with the 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. By mid-morning, BC Ferries had cancelled the reminder of the sailings for the day.

“The safety of our passenger sand crew is of primary importance to us,” BC Ferries says in a service notice. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen #SwartzBay #CoastalCelebration has cancelled its first round trip due to adverse weather. The 7am sailing out of Swartz Bay & the 9am sailing out of Tsawwassen will not travel. More details here: https://t.co/gMU6G4edC8 ^ta — BC Ferries | Travel safe. Wear a mask. (@BCFerries) February 26, 2021

Several other BC Ferries routes are also cancelled Friday including the 3:20 p.m. from Departure Bay, 5:30 p.m., 7:50 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. from Horseshoe Bay and the 6:40 p.m. and 8:55 p.m. from Langdale. All remaining sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen have also been cancelled.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries seeks input on potential changes for Southern Gulf Island schedules

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferry