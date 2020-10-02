A map of the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding. (ELECTIONS BC PHOTO)

All candidates meeting goes virtual with Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce

The public is invited to submit questions for Mid Island-Pacific Rim candidates

All candidates meetings will look a little different during the 2020 provincial election.

The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a virtual all candidates meeting for the candidates in the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding on Monday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

During previous elections, the Chamber of Commerce has hosted all candidates events at the Italian Hall Events Centre. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event will take place via Zoom, instead.

The event is slated to last between 90 and 120 minutes, and will include commentary from each candidate.

The public is invited to submit questions for the candidates. Questions must be submitted in advance to the Chamber of Commerce, which will vet the questions for suitability, pertinence, fairness, etc. Vetted questions will be selected in no particular order and asked by the moderator.

In order for questions to be considered, they must be submitted in writing to: BCElection@albernichamber.ca by 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Those who want to participate in the Zoom webinar must pre-register at the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce website: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jZVDe9AuQu6bhGfES4Latw.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook for those who are unable to join the Zoom webinar. More information about the live stream to come.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

All candidates meeting goes virtual with Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce

The public is invited to submit questions for Mid Island-Pacific Rim candidates

QUINN’S QUIPS: A poignant farewell to Pot Luck Ceramics

As of Sept. 30 Pot Luck is closing its doors, a victim of COVID-19.

Provincial police watchdog opens investigation after man found dead in Victoria cells

The man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sept. 28

ARTS AROUND: Art exhibit showcases the new and retrospective

Celtic Chaos fundraising performance has been cancelled

LOOK BACK: The men who built the first Stamp Falls fish ladder

Delve into Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum online

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Senior aide Hope Hicks earlier came down with the virus

British Columbians who test negative for COVID-19 waiting up to 4 days for results

Dr. Bonnie Henry said public health officials are working to streamline the lab process

1 dead after water suddenly gushes from dam at Capilano River in North Vancouver

Police are continuing to investigate as they work to confirm there are no other victims

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Retired Netflix exec from Nanaimo donates to two area non-profit groups

Schools foundation and child development centre in Nanaimo to benefit with $15K each

B.C. watchdog clears police, says injuries Island man suffered during arrest were not serious

Man became aggressive and was arrested following an interaction with police in July

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

Most Read