All candidates meeting goes virtual with Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce

The public is invited to submit questions for Mid Island-Pacific Rim candidates

All candidates meetings will look a little different during the 2020 provincial election.

The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a virtual all candidates meeting for the candidates in the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding on Monday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

During previous elections, the Chamber of Commerce has hosted all candidates events at the Italian Hall Events Centre. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event will take place via Zoom, instead.

The event is slated to last between 90 and 120 minutes, and will include commentary from each candidate.

The public is invited to submit questions for the candidates. Questions must be submitted in advance to the Chamber of Commerce, which will vet the questions for suitability, pertinence, fairness, etc. Vetted questions will be selected in no particular order and asked by the moderator.

In order for questions to be considered, they must be submitted in writing to: BCElection@albernichamber.ca by 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Those who want to participate in the Zoom webinar must pre-register at the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce website: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jZVDe9AuQu6bhGfES4Latw.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook for those who are unable to join the Zoom webinar. More information about the live stream to come.

