B.C. Ferries has announced that all ferry crossings on the MV Klitsa between Brentwood Bay ad Mill Bay on Oct. 28 have been cancelled due to staff shortages. (Citizen file photo)

All ferry crossings on Oct. 28 between Mill Bay and Brentwood cancelled

Staff shortages blamed

All the BC Ferries sailings on the MV Klitsa between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay on Friday, Oct. 28, have been cancelled due to staff shortages.

A service notice on BC Ferries’ website said the corporation requires a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency, and to comply with Transport Canada regulations.

“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew,” the service notice said.

“That said, if circumstances change and replacement crew become available, we will notify customers immediately. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations.”

The service notice said customers travelling with a vehicle may consider driving to their destination via the Malahat (Trans-Canada Highway) as an alternative route.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter.

