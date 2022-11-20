Latvian Army armoured personnel carriers ride during a military parade on Latvian Independence Day, in Riga, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Following a strike that killed two people in Poland, a consequence of the war raging in Ukraine, Latvia is reminding its allies that, a little further north, it is also exposed to the Russian threat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrice Bergeron

Latvian Army armoured personnel carriers ride during a military parade on Latvian Independence Day, in Riga, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Following a strike that killed two people in Poland, a consequence of the war raging in Ukraine, Latvia is reminding its allies that, a little further north, it is also exposed to the Russian threat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrice Bergeron

All of Russia’s neighbours are in danger, Latvian military chief says

Russia tends to wage war to regain access points, says military chief

All countries neighbouring Russia are currently in danger, according to the assessment of a senior officer from a country currently receiving military support from Canada.

After a missile strike killed two people in Poland last week, a consequence of the war raging in Ukraine, Latvia is reminding the world that it, too, is exposed to the Russian threat. It shares 300 kilometres of border with Russia, which has annexed it twice in its history.

This risk of being swallowed up again “cannot (be) ruled out,” Col. Didzis Nestro, acting head of the Latvian army’s land component, said in an interview with The Canadian Press last week.

Canada is playing a leadership role in supporting this Baltic NATO member. Just over 1,200 soldiers from 10 countries, including 700 from Canada, train at Camp Adazi as a unified combat group defending Latvia. The country’s own regular army counts about 6,000 members.

“It seems that all the wars that Russia has tended to wage, starting from Chechnya, are all kind of directed to regain access points (from the USSR era and tsarist Russia before that) … and to safeguard the access points to the outer world,” Nestro said, speaking in a modest office in a large military complex on the outskirts of the Latvian capital of Riga.

“If we go around the Russian border line, then we can see that basically all the countries bordering Russia are, in this way, endangered,” said Nestro, who is also acting chief of staff for government affairs.

Formerly a territory conquered by the Russian Empire, Latvia had to win its independence twice. After becoming a state following the First World War, it was annexed by the Soviet Union under Josef Stalin in 1939. Then in 1991, during the disintegration of the U.S.S.R., it again proclaimed its independence.

“The risk has been diminished (of annexation), (but) we cannot rule out anything happening,” Nestro said. “That’s why we as a country — and the alliance in general — have a certain sense of alertness to face any of these kind of unpredicted situations because Russia and (its President Vladimir) Putin is unpredictable.”

Latvia is not shy about displaying its full support for Ukraine. The Ukrainian flag is prominently displayed throughout Riga, especially on official buildings. Large murals also pay homage to Ukrainians or denounce the past destruction of the port city of Mariupol.

That support remains undeterred despite a deadly incident last week in which a missile believed to have gone astray from Ukraine killed two people in a border town in Poland, a NATO ally country.

“We are now carefully estimating the situation and then we will draw the conclusions,” Nestro said. “But one thing is clear, this is just a consequence of Russian aggression in Ukraine, so that’s what we see now.”

Nestro said some of the pressure on border countries has eased since the war got underway in February, noting Russia has had to deploy many of its military resources on the Ukrainian front. Still, he said, both Russian resources and active threats remain.

There are Russian bases near the Latvian border, some as close as 30 kilometres away, he noted. Russia also has an airborne division in Pskov, helicopters very close to the border, as well as a motorized infantry brigade and special forces, he said.

The senior Latvian official also said air and sea units on the Baltic still have strike capabilities.

The incident in Poland raises questions about whether something similar could play out in Latvia.

“It is the collective defence — it is all NATO countries together,” Nestro said. “And there’s certain systems which are reading the … indications and warnings for various threats, including the air defence or air attack threat.”

But Latvia’s air defence system has a short range — five to six kilometres — and another system provided by Spain is also limited, Nestro said.

All the same, Putin “has to think twice before attacking a NATO country,” Nestro said. Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty stipulates that if a member state is the victim of an armed attack, the other members consider themselves also attacked and retaliate.

— Patrice Bergeron is a Quebec-based journalist with The Canadian Press. In addition to two decades of political and general news experience, he was a CP war correspondent in Afghanistan in 2009.

Patrice Bergeron, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Russia

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts
Next story
B.C. clinical trial showing promising signs for Type 1 diabetes cure

Just Posted

Transit workers in Port Alberni filled up this bus with community donations for their first annual “Stuff the Bus” event in 2021. Workers will be holding another Stuff the Bus event this year on Saturday, Nov. 26. Look for the bus in the Walmart parking lot on Johnston Road. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Stuff the bus again in Port Alberni

Josee Baillargeon adds one last flourish to her painting in the dying seconds of the first round of the Art Throw Down presented by the Community Arts Council and Alberni Art Rave at Alberni Brewing Company on Tuesday, Nov. 15. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Art Throw Down draws a crowd in Port Alberni

North Island College students now have more options to the traditional bulletin board, as the college has a new arrangement with a service, Places4Students, that helps find more homes for students. Photo supplied
New housing service connects North Island College students and homeowners

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
New B.C. Premier David Eby sworn in, announces $100 electricity credit