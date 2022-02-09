FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

All remaining B.C. health-care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24

Dr. Bonnie Henry had initially hinted at mandate in the fall

All health-care professionals in B.C. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24, provincial health care officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Henry had initially hinted that such a mandate would come in the all after she announced that first long-term care workers and then all health-care workers attached to a health authority must be vaccinated.

Henry said that the health-care workers that fall under B.C.’s list of regulated health professions will be affected by the incoming rules. These professions include:

* acupuncturists

* audiologists

* chiropractic doctors (chiropractors)

* certified dental assistants

* dental hygienists

* dentists

* dental technicians

* dental therapists

* denturists

* dietitians

* hearing instrument practitioners

* massage therapists

* midwives

* naturopathic physicians (naturopaths)

* nurse practitioners

* registered nurses

* occupational therapists

* opticians

* optometrists

* pharmacists

* pharmacy technicians

* physical therapists (physiotherapists)

* physicians and surgeons

* podiatric surgeons (podiatrists)

* licensed practical nurses

* registered psychiatric nurses

* psychologists

* speech-language pathologists

* traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners

Individuals such as doctors who do not have hospital or health authority facility privileges, dentists and chiropractors would be covered by the new mandate.

READ MORE: Mandatory COVID vaccines for private practitioners are coming: B.C. health officials

Questioned about the delay in announcing a deadline for these final health-care workers, Henry said there was a lot of “legalese” to sort out between the different regulatory colleges and organizations that regulate these professions.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcare

Previous story
Vancouver Island NDP MPs want Liberals to strengthen healthcare system
Next story
B.C. to reveal updated COVID pandemic response next week

Just Posted

NDP MPs are asking the Federal Government to increase funding to the healthcare system. (Black Press media file photo)
Vancouver Island NDP MPs want Liberals to strengthen healthcare system

Evan McLeod (in blue) attempts to pin an opponent during the Campbell River Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni wrestlers victorious in Campbell River

Alberni Valley artist Sarah Williams built up her painting portfolio at the beginning with a series of fairytale paintings and bridal jewelry. See her journey come to life in ‘Transformation of Life; A Journey,’ her exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, throughout February. Pictured: ‘Let the Energy Flow,’ acrylic on canvas. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist follows her inspiration in newest exhibit

Port Alberni City Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni looks for input on updated Official Community Plan