File photo.

File photo.

All stick no carrot: B.C. cracks down on invasive rabbit populations

Changes will make it easier to trap, relocate or euthanize invasive rabbits

It may seem like the cute little bunnies that dot fields across B.C. belong here, but — for the most part — they don’t.

The rabbits most commonly seen in B.C. are wild European and eastern cottontail rabbits, a non-native species. These rabbits are often pets that have been released into the wild and once they’re out, they mate like rabbits.

This has led to an abundance of bunnies in B.C. and the province has now enacted regulation changes to control the feral rabbit population.

Under changes to the Designation and Exemption Regulations in the Wildlife Act, European and eastern cottontail rabbits can no longer be relocated or released into the wild.

READ MORE: Ear-resistible bunnies up for adoption at B.C.’s first bunny cafe

B.C. has also removed the need for permits before trafficking, possessing or exporting European rabbits, captive or not. This removes permit requirements for municipalities or other groups to trap rabbits and transport them to rehab centres or homes, or euthanize them.

“These regulatory changes will improve the ability to move feral non-native rabbits from one location to another and support options for having existing non-native rabbits remove,” the province said in a news release. “The amendments are a first step to improve the management of feral rabbits in order to reduce their spread and minimize their impact on the environment.”

In recent years, European and eastern cottontail populations on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland were decimated by rabbit hemorrhagic disease, which kills most infected rabbits. Populations have since bounced back.

Abandoning pet rabbits in the wild is a criminal offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and an offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

READ MORE: Highly infectious rabbit virus returns to Vancouver Island

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Final search of Mission Creek after woman goes missing during Kelowna floods
Next story
Vancouver Island bookkeeper sentenced to 9 months house arrest for defrauding three Ucluelet businesses

Just Posted

A painting by Jillian Mayne titled, “Early Morning Walk to Boucerias.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: New art exhibit showcases ‘Women’s Work’ in Port Alberni

FLYING FUN Jade and Ivy McGregor take a turn on the mobile fun swing amusement ride at the Co-op Members Day outside of the Glenwood Centre on Saturday, June 18. See more from this year’s Alberni District Co-op Members Day on page A7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni District Co-op invests $25K back into community

Ucluelet Tour de Rock rider Rick Geddes, centre, was in Port Alberni with fellow riders Terry Crawford of Nanaimo, left, and Bonnie Logan of Campbell River for a training ride on May 22, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY RICK GEDDES)
Former Port Alberni resident prepares for 2022 Tour de Rock ride

Anne Ostwald’s art class presents the completed story panels to Amy Needham with the City of Port Alberni (far left). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
New City of Port Alberni park receives student artwork