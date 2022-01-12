Alleged impaired driver strikes and injures tow truck driver along highway near Nanoose

An allegedly impaired driver is facing charges after striking and injuring a tow truck driver on the Island Highway near Lantzville on Tuesday, Jan. 11. (Black Press file)

A driver alleged to have a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit struck and seriously injured a tow truck driver and drove away from the scene.

Cpl. Mike Halskov, B.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson, said the incident occurred 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, on the Island Highway near Rumming Road in Lantzville.

Emergency services were called to a report that a tow truck operator had been struck by a minivan.

“The driver initially stopped and spoke to somebody there, either another tow truck driver, or whoever was repairing the roads, due to some potholes that were affecting travel on that portion of the highway and left the scene and was subsequently located by one of our B.C. Highway Patrol members in Nanoose,” said Halskov.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving, causing bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene of a collision. His blood-alcohol level was in excess of 240 mg in 100 mL, three times over the legal limit, Halskov said.

The nature of the tow truck driver’s non-life-threatening injuries weren’t known, but he required hospital care.

Halskov advises that when designated vehicles such as police, fire, ambulance, road crews and tow trucks are on the highway, motorists are legally required to slow down and move over to allow for a safe work environment for those workers.

The investigation is ongoing.

