Amazon fires: French activists urge more Brazil action

Some 200 demonstrators walked Saturday toward Paris City Hall

Pretending to be trees in the Amazon, activists marched through Paris urging Brazil’s president to do more to fight fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Some 200 demonstrators walked Saturday toward Paris City Hall, shooting white flares to represent smoke from the fires. One by one, they collapsed onto the sidewalk, representing trees felled by the blaze.

Passersby and diners in nearby cafes looked on, some in puzzlement, some offering support.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron have clashed repeatedly over the fires.

Macron calls them an international climate emergency and helped rally tens of millions of dollars in aid for the region. Bolsonaro said the French leader is being colonialist, and said this week he won’t use Bic pens anymore because they’re made by a French company.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Even sculptured dinosaurs going extinct in Island community
Next story
‘Multiple gunshot victims’ in Texas after suspects shoot at random people

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Check out the Quality Foods fireworks from Port Alberni’s Salmon Fest

Editor Susie Quinn and contributor Laurie Harris capture the lights

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs trade veteran defenceman as pre-season ends

Ryan Novecosky moved to West Kelowna Warriors

Alberni Valley Hospice Society earns business facade improvement grant

Community Futures Alberni-Clayoquot, City of Port Alberni contribute to hospice office renos

SALMON FEST 2019: Alberni Valley Tyee Club expecting banner year

For the first time in decades, tyees dominate leader board

SALMON FEST 2019: Stage will be jampacked with entertainment all weekend

Port Alberni’s Tyee Landing will be hopping with music, fishing and family fun

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Car smashes through Monk Office Supply window in Port Hardy

Port Hardy RCMP arrived on the scene a little after 3:00 p.m.

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Even sculptured dinosaurs going extinct in Island community

Even the sculpture variety of dinosaur is in danger of going extinct… Continue reading

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

BC Wildfire Service urges people to be careful with fire use over long weekend

BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug. 28

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Most Read