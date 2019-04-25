5-year-old Ontario boy who was subject of Amber Alert found safe

Ethan Montes was found with his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Police say a boy who had been the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe near Windsor, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say the five-year-old was found with his mother in Tilbury.

They say they are in the process of cancelling the Amber Alert that had been issued for him on Thursday evening.

Investigators previously said the boy was last seen with his mother in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.

His father reported him missing on Thursday morning.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: B.C.-based vodka maker apologizes for posting photo of teen with drink

READ MORE: University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Timbre! Choir celebrates diversity of music

Spring concert is scheduled for April 28 at ADSS Theatre

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey hands out hardware

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association wrapped up its 2018-19 season with an awards ceremony

Drag races headed back towards Alberni airport for 2019

Drag racing association receives approval, pending agreement with ACRD

Port Alberni author Gwynne Hunt releases new book

Unlocking the Tin Box is a true tale of family dysfunction

VALLEY SENIORS: Ernie and Margaret Bigelow enjoy 60 years of marriage

The couple met in Port Alberni when Ernie bought a “shack” next door to Margaret

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Island-born Snowbirds pilot enjoying homecoming in skies over Comox

Logan Reid once stood clinging onto the fence outside the Comox Air… Continue reading

Attack on student in Courtenay ‘way more than bullying’, says mom

A Comox Valley mother said “it was way more than bullying” at… Continue reading

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

5-year-old Ontario boy who was subject of Amber Alert found safe

Ethan Montes was found with his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Island man in ‘serious but stable’ condition after domestic dispute results in knife wounds

33-year-old woman in custody for assault causing bodily harm

Most Read