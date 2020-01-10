An ambulance flipped on Highway 19 one kilometre south of the Cook Creek intersection. Reports are that the ambulance attendants are OK. Photo by Gary Mugford

UPDATED: Courtenay-bound ambulance flips on Highway 19

No injuries reported

Witnesses say there were no injuries when an ambulance veered off Highway 19 and flipped in the meridian.

BC Emergency Health Services communications officer, Shannon Miller, said the ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time.

“Around 10:40 this morning one of our paramedic crews out of Courtenay was headed back to their home station when they were flipped on their roof in poor road conditions, one kilometre south of Cook Creek Road on the Inland Island Highway,” said Miller. “The crew was returning from a patient transport to hospital so were alone in the ambulance.

“Early reports are the crew is fine. We are grateful everyone is OK.”

RCMP are advising drivers to take extra caution, or avoid travelling unless necessary.


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion
Next story
Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

Just Posted

UPDATED: Courtenay-bound ambulance flips on Highway 19

No injuries reported

Regional district looks at plans for Alberni Valley and West Coast landfills

Current plans were created in 2012 and require updating

TOTEM 65: Alberni kicks off Totem tournament with wins against Kwalikum

Armada boys and girls win their respective games

Salvation Army Kettle Campaign raises $77K in Port Alberni

Requests for assistance rose as forestry strike continued

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Christmas bird count a wash in Port Alberni due to rain

The Christmas Bird Count was held three days after Christmas 2019 in Port Alberni

Single mom loses everything in Port Alberni house fire

Family hopes three cats got out through a back door

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

It created a swath of destruction two miles long and killed four people

UPDATE: Island Highway north of Sayward junction opens to single lane alternating traffic

The Island Highway north of Sayward closed due to an accident Friday… Continue reading

Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence

Monarch and other members of the family were said to be ‘hurt’ by the announcement

As crime rates in Canada increase, confidence in policing drops: poll

Crime rates in Canada dropped steadily from 1991 until 2014, but have since increased in the past four years

B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Most Read