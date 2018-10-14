Andrew Scheer. (The Canadian Press)

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Conservative leader says he wouldn’t have signed USMCA

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is opening a new front in his party’s fight against the revamped NAFTA deal, saying he would have done better than Justin Trudeau.

Scheer tweeted today that the U.S. is measuring its success in the newly revised North American Free Trade Agreement by what it gained.

He says the Liberal government, on the other hand, is defining its success by what it didn’t give up.

READ MORE: Farmers to receive compensation as part of historic NAFTA revamp

Scheer contends the Conservatives would not have had to sign the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement because they would have negotiated a better deal for Canadians.

He offers no details about those improvements, and his spokesman was not immediately available.

However, Scheer has accused the Liberals of gaining no new ground in the deal and making concessions in the auto, dairy and pharmaceutical sectors.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Doctors to debate medical pot as more patients expected to ask for prescriptions
Next story
Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Just Posted

ELECTION 2018: Beaufort director steps aside after four decades with ACRD

Mike Kokura served on the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District for 40 years

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs ready to ‘Pink the Rink’

Bulldogs face Victoria Grizzlies with a win in their home-and-home series

ELECTION 2018: Darren DeLuca brings experience to candidacy for ACRD-Cherry Creek

DeLuca is a long-term resident of Cherry Creek and lists leadership abilities as a key strength

ELECTION 2018: Rebecca Standley advocates success for every student in bid for SD70 seat

Standley has a background in education, and has three children in the SD70 school system

ELECTION 2018: Larry Ransom promotes lifelong learning for students

Ransom is running for re-election in SD70

Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

Chefs are eagerly awaiting pot edibles to become legal in Canada

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Conservative leader says he wouldn’t have signed USMCA

Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy after the hit

GUEST COLUMN: A better way to manage B.C.’s public construction

Claire Trevena responds to Andrew Wilkinson on NDP union policy

B.C. brewery creates bread beer from food waste

The brew aims to raise food waste awareness and provide funds for the food bank

Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Adrian Crook is taking his fight to B.C. Supreme Court

B.C. VIEWS: Cast your municipal vote for sanity on homelessness

Thousands on waiting list while anti-capitalist bullies get priority

Police investigate alleged arson at Toronto hotel housing asylum seekers

Police believe the fire was started intentionally, but they have not spelled out a possible motive

Doctors to debate medical pot as more patients expected to ask for prescriptions

Marijuana will be legal in Canada on Oct. 17

Most Read