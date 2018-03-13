Andrew Weaver re-introduces bill to lower B.C. voting age to 16

Leader of Green Party says research shows by 16, teens have cognitive skills to make decisions

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver has introduced a private members bill to lower the voting age to 16.

This is the third time Weaver has introduced such a bill – a voting age minimum already in effect in Scotland, Argentina, Austria and Brazil.

“Evidence from these jurisdictions shows that enfranchising these young voters has led to substantially higher levels of political participation,” Weaver said in a statement Tuesday.

He cited the newest data from Elections B.C. that shows the province’s Millennials having the biggest voter turnout increase in the 2017 provincial election.

READ MORE: B.C. election results would be very different if students had their say

According to an Elections BC report released Monday, nearly seven per cent more of 25-34 year olds voted in 2017 compared to 2013.

Weaver also said that if by 16, British Columbians are old enough to drive, pay taxes and sign up for the military, they should have a say in the direction the province is heading.

“Research shows that the cognitive skills required to make calm, logically informed decisions are firmly in place by age 16,” he said.

“B.C. should take this chance to strengthen our democracy and lower the voting age to 16.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SPCA looks for owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck
Next story
UPDATE: Break in weather allows rescuers to resume Alaska search for B.C. climber

Just Posted

Harbourview slapped with nuisance status

Apartment building triggers too many police, fire callouts, council says

Vancouver Island connection surfaces to century-old shipwreck

Card game and a bottle saved her ancestor’s life

Port Alberni police seek Mercury Topaz involved in a hit and run

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver

ACRD receives $6 million for landfill

The funding comes from the federal gas tax fund and will be used for organics diversion

Alberni Valley Museum will host summer art show, sale

Artists have until April 27 to submit their entries

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Snowbirds, F-18 set to visit Comox Valley for annual ‘spring training’

Canadian Forces teams will be at 19 Wing Comox for three weeks in April

Crown won’t appeal acquittal of accused in Tina Fontaine case

Prosecutors say hat only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty

Trudeau: Canada won’t be a back door for cheap steel

Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Most Read