Liberal Leader Michael Ignatieff and MP Anita Neville introduce recently elected Winnipeg North Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on December 9, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Anita Neville named new lieutenant-governor of Manitoba

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Neville has long been a champion for the people of her community

Former Liberal member of Parliament Anita Neville has been named Manitoba’s next lieutenant-governor.

In announcing the appointment, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Neville has long been a champion for the people of her community, province and country.

“As lieutenant-governor of Manitoba, I know she will continue to make a difference for Manitobans and Canadians. I wish her all the best in her new role,” Trudeau said in a news release Monday.

Neville held the Winnipeg South Centre seat from 2000 to 2011, when she lost to Conservative Joyce Bateman.

She will be the first Jewish lieutenant-governor of Manitoba and the third woman to hold the role.

Neville was born and raised in Winnipeg. She was a longtime member of the Winnipeg School Division Board of Trustees and served five years as its chair. She has also been involved in local organizations and other boards, including the Jewish Heritage Centre of Western Canada and the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council.

Neville replaces current Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon, who has held the position since 2015. Filmon had suggested she would be stepping away during the speech from the throne last November.

Lieutenant-governors are appointed by the Governor General of Canada on the recommendation of the prime minister. A shortlist is provided by a non-partisan committee.

