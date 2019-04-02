Another case of measles confirmed in B.C., bringing total to 22

This marks the 22nd case in B.C. since January.

Another measles case has been confirmed in the Lower Mainland.

Health officials said in a statement Tuesday that the person caught the infection abroad. This is the 22nd confirmed case in B.C. since the beginning of the year.

According to health officials, the infected person took public transit on March 27 in Surrey and Vancouver.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air. Close contact is not needed for transmission. The disease can also be spread through sharing food, drinks, cigarettes, or kissing an infected person.

An infected person can spread measles before knowing they have been infected. People are infectious to others from four days before to four days after the onset of rash.

Last week, two cases of measles were confirmed at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria. Two other cases have been reported in 100 Mile House. The rest have been connected to people within the Lower Mainland.

