Police were staged at a home in the 2600 block of Granite Avenue in Merritt on the evening of Nov. 20. (Contributed)

Another police standoff as havoc continues in Merritt

Police presence continues downtown in latest search warrant

Another heavy police presence in Merritt on Sunday evening wrapped up what was a nerve-wracking weekend for the Interior bedroom community.

Reports on social media indicated that police executed a search warrant in the 2600 block of Granite Avenue, with flashbangs and a loudspeaker being used.

The emergency response team was also reportedly on scene.

In what has been a chaotic week for Merritt RCMP, police first responded to reports of more than 100 shots fired around the Nicola Valley on Nov. 15. Three days later, police were in the 2100 block of Priest Avenue after more shots were said to be fired, which police strongly believed was connected to the Nov. 15 shootings.

The day culminated in a lengthy standoff throughout multiple backyards in the area of the 1700 block of Nicola Avenue, with flashbang grenades being used. Three men were arrested and charged with hostage-taking with a firearm and entering a home without lawful excuse.

Armoured vehicles seem to have been used in what was a heavy police presence. (Contributed)

Black Press Media has reached out to Merritt RCMP for more information regarding the Nov. 20 search warrant.

