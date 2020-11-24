Several of the trailer residents that Randy Brown has moved onto his Fourth Avenue property in Port Alberni have cars in front of their rented trailers. Brown wants to move 15 trailers onto his property and rent the units to people who are living in tents or on the streets. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Several of the trailer residents that Randy Brown has moved onto his Fourth Avenue property in Port Alberni have cars in front of their rented trailers. Brown wants to move 15 trailers onto his property and rent the units to people who are living in tents or on the streets. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Another Port Alberni property slapped with remediation order

The Wintergreen Apartments are on Fourth Avenue, across from the bottle depot

Port Alberni city council is taking action on another “deplorable” property in town.

Council agreed during a meeting on Monday, Nov. 23 to impose remedial action requirements on the Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue, across from the bottle depot.

Manager of Community Safety Gaylene Thorogood said on Monday that the property has been “in a state of decline” for a number of years and consumes resources from various city services. The property, she said, is negatively impacting the community and creating safety concerns for residents and neighbours alike.

The owners of the property are Martin Chambers, of Folded Hills Farm, and Randy Brown. Another building owned by Chambers—the Harbourview Apartments—has already been slapped with a remedial order.

READ MORE: Harbourview Apartments given 30-day extension for remediation work

Brown, meanwhile, has owned the Wintergreen Apartments for about five years. Up until summer 2018 he co-owned Harbourview Apartments with Martin Chambers, and he still owns Rack and Rally on Third Avenue as well as an empty lot on the corner of Argyle Street and Second Avenue, where a commercial block burned down several years ago.

READ MORE: Deadline passes for ‘unattractive’ Port Alberni building

A more than 100-page report includes photos, taken over the course of a month, of exposed wires and garbage on the property of the Wintergreen Apartments. A few illegal alterations have been made to the building, with no plumbing, electrical or structural permits.

The property is also home to a number of trailers. Brown began moving trailers in behind the Wintergreen Apartments several weeks ago. He has five trailers and recently allowed a man with a small motorhome to move onto the property. He said he is offering a warm place out of the weather for people who are hard to house. “It’s not about (feelings), it’s about getting them off the park bench and into something with a roof,” he said in an interview with the Alberni Valley News.

READ MORE: Port Alberni property owner ticketed for using motorhomes as shelters for homeless

Brown said he has spent nearly $3,000 on plumbing to connect trailers to the city sewer line on his property. He has extension cords running from each trailer into his building, and said he has been filling the water tanks for renters.

Thorogood said she doesn’t know exactly how many people are living on the property. “They have a lot of people in them,” she said. “There’s an electrical room that has people in [it]. I understand that the trailers have more than one person in each trailer, not necessarily from the same family.”

“Some people are sleeping under those trailers, too,” added Councillor Cindy Solda. “Again, we have a slum landlord not looking after the people. I feel that no one should live in those deplorable situations. [The rent] goes in his pocket without him fixing it up. When I look at the pictures, it just really upsets me when I see that.”

Brown said he is charging up to $500 for single renters and $375 per person if there are two or more in a trailer. He said he gives “clean trailer” rebates if the trailers are kept clean.

The city bylaw department has ticketed Brown almost daily for numerous zoning, building code and fire code infractions surrounding the trailers, motorhome and other issues with the building and grounds. “It’s our intention to enforce to the extent that we can because of the seriousness of what’s going on on his property,” city CAO Tim Pley said in another interview.

Brown said he has no intention of paying the fines. “Not a chance.”

Council voted on Monday to impose a remedial action order on the property. The owners will have 30 days to fix up the property, which includes the removal of all trailers.

Mayor Sharie Minions described it as a difficult choice, as the removal of the trailers will add to the homelessness crisis in Port Alberni.

“It’s a dangerous situation,” she said. “At the same time, we know that as a result of this we will immediately see additional pressures on an already challenging homelessness situation.”

Pley said on Monday that the city will work with BC Housing and Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to find housing options for the people who have been living in the trailers.

“We’ll certainly work with other stakeholders to ensure that if people are displaced by city action that there’s somebody standing next to our staff,” said Pley. “The best we can do is keep people safe with the tools that we have and lean on others to provide the services that other governments provide.”

Brown claims he acted because no one else has come up with a better solution. “Legally or illegally, it’s going to get done,” he said.

“[Brown] feels deep in his heart that he’s supplying a service,” said Councillor Ron Paulson on Monday. “If he was supplying a service, he would take care of those buildings and make sure that those people are housed in a dignified and clean, healthy way.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Housing and HomelessnessPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Earlier this year Randy Brown built a fence around his property on Fourth Avenue across from the bottle depot; he would like to build his fences higher as he moves in trailers to provide housing for Port Alberni’s homeless. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Earlier this year Randy Brown built a fence around his property on Fourth Avenue across from the bottle depot; he would like to build his fences higher as he moves in trailers to provide housing for Port Alberni’s homeless. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Randy Brown has already plumbed a couple of traiilers into his city sewer connection, and intends to do the same with all the trailers he wants to park behind his property, Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Randy Brown has already plumbed a couple of traiilers into his city sewer connection, and intends to do the same with all the trailers he wants to park behind his property, Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Previous story
Elf on the shelf an acceptable house guest, B.C. premier tells Penticton girl
Next story
Fossil fuels to decline but remain big player in Canada’s energy use by 2050: report

Just Posted

Randy Brown, owner of Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue, has five trailers and a motorhome at the back of his property that he is renting to people who had been previously homeless. He wants to put 15 trailers on his property, hooked up to city sewer and water and BC Hydro. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Another Port Alberni property slapped with remediation order

The Wintergreen Apartments are on Fourth Avenue, across from the bottle depot

Volunteers gather at Third Avenue and Mar Street on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 to walk the streets of Uptown Port Alberni searching for people sleeping in alleys to hand out food and Naloxone kits. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni tent city evicted again

Campers took over gazebo at Roger Creek Park

Richard Hawksworth, 88, has been living in the Alberni Valley since 1946. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Port Alberni senior raises funds for the less fortunate

Richard Hawksworth contributes to the well-being of others

The Eta Chi Sorority chapter in Port Alberni recently donated $1,840 in funds to Ty Watson House, the Salvation Army and Bread of Life, Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society and the SPCA. Lynne Galesloot, left, gives a cheque to Chris Mellin, House Manager of Ty Watson House. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni sorority raises funds for community organizations

Eta Chi chapter applauded for donations

When Peter Mieras isn’t taking scuba divers out on excursions in Alberni Inlet with his Rendezvous Dive Adventures, he often finds himself in the water anyway—filming with his other enterprise, Subvision Productions. Mieras captured salmon on their final journey back to their river of origin during a calm moment at the end of October. (PHOTO COURTESY PETER MIERAS/ SUBVISION PRODUCTIONS)
Vancouver Island film maker has a sockeye’s view of salmon spawning ground

Peter Mieras gets up close and personal with iconic west coast fish

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cross a street in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,933 new cases as hospitalizations surge over the weekend

There are 277 people in hospital, of whom 59 are in ICU or critical care

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday Nov. 23, 2020, that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)
VIDEO: How do the leading COVID vaccines differ? And what does that mean for Canada?

All three of the drug companies are incorporating novel techniques in developing their vaccines

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers at the project site in Kitimat. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared last Thursday (Nov. 19). (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Forty-one positive COVID-19 cases associated with the LNG Canada site outbreak in Kitimat

Thirty-four of the 41 cases remain active, according to Northern Health

Firefighters try to put out a structure fire on the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay early Saturday morning. (Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Department photo)
Horses in nearby stable saved as building burns down in Nanoose Bay

Firefighters called out in the early-morning hours Saturday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Brenda Schroeder thought she was reading it wrong when she won $100,000 from a Season’s Greetings Scratch & Win. (Courtesy BCLC)
New home on the agenda after scratch ticket win in Saanich

Victoria woman set to share her $100,000 Season’s Greetings lottery win

7-year-old Mackenzie Hodge from Penticton sent a hand-written letter to premiere John Horgan asking if she’d be able to see her elf, Ralph under the new coronavirus restrictions. (John Horgan / Twitter)
Elf on the shelf an acceptable house guest, B.C. premier tells Penticton girl

A 7-year-old from Penticton penned a letter asking if she’d be allowed to see her elf this year

Workers arrive at the Lynn Valley Care Centre seniors home, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 14, 2020. It was the site of Canada’s first COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Rapid tests ‘not a panacea’ for care homes, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. lacks capacity for daily tests of thousands of workers

Most Read