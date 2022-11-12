Another trailer destroyed by fire at Port Alberni’s Wintergreen Apartments

This is the third fire since the trailers started appearing on the property in 2020

The charred remains of a trailer on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni that was destroyed by fire. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

No one was injured in an early morning trailer fire at a problem property in Port Alberni.

The Port Alberni Fire Department was called out to a trailer on fire at the Wintergreen Apartments property on Fourth Avenue at around 3:42 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“Our duty crew arrived to find one of the trailers fully engulfed in fire,” said PAFD Chief Mike Owens. “Crews worked to ensure that nobody was injured and to put out the fire.”

One trailer was “completely destroyed” by fire, said Owens. A second trailer sustained some heat damage, but was still habitable. Four people were displaced by the fire, but the Alberni Valley Emergency Support Services (ESS) team was called to the scene to help those residents find a temporary place to stay.

A number of recreational trailers started showing up at the Wintergreen Apartments back in 2020. The property owner, Randy Brown, says the trailers are providing shelter for Port Alberni’s homeless population, but this is the third trailer fire at the property in the last two years.

The Port Alberni Friendship Center is currently working on construction of a tiny home village next to the Wintergreen Apartments, which will eventually be used to move people out of the trailers.

The cause of the fire on Saturday is still under investigation.



