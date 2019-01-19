Views from the aftermath of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska on Nov. 30, 2018. (slicedfriedgold/Twitter)

Anxiety in Alaska as endless aftershocks rattle residents

Seismologists expect the temblors to continue for months, although the frequency has lessened

Seven weeks after a massive earthquake struck Alaska, the seemingly endless aftershocks are keeping many residents filled with anxiety.

There have been more than 7,800 aftershocks since the main earthquake struck Nov. 30 just north of Anchorage.

Most were too small to feel, but 20 have had magnitudes of 4.5 or greater — including a magnitude 5.0 jolt last Sunday.

WATCH: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

Seismologists expect the temblors to continue for months, although the frequency has lessened.

Mental health providers say they still treat clients rattled by the aftershocks, which strike without warning or any apparent pattern.

Deborah Gonzales, a licensed clinical social worker in Anchorage, says the temblors can be overwhelming for people, making them feel emotionally out of control.

Rachel D’Oro, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women’s March returns across the U.S. amid shutdown and controversy
Next story
Products made of threatened African wildlife sold at US expo

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Kari Trott set to shine at Canada Winter Games

Trott is one of two Special Olympics BC figure skaters invited to the national event

BCHL: Bulldogs’ Hawthorne commits to NCAA Wildcats

20-year-old goaltender earns scholarship to play Div. 1 hockey next year

Port Alberni realtor trekking the Sahara Desert in support of ACAWS

Chris Fenton of The Fenton Team will spend five days hiking in the Sahara Desert

Strong winds up to 100 km/h for parts of Vancouver Island

Wind warning in effect for north, east and west Vancouver Island into Saturday morning

Port Alberni bear spraying suspect arrested in Coombs

Nanaimo resident facing 16 criminal charges after “well coordinated” RCMP effort

VIDEO: Students in MAGA hats mock Native American at Indigenous Peoples March

Diocese in Kentucky says it is investigating the matter, caught on video by onlookers

Want to avoid the speculation tax on your vacant home? Rent it out, Horgan says

Premier John Horgan and Sheila Malcolmson say speculation and vacancy tax addresses homelessness

CONSUMER REPORT: What to buy each month in 2019 to save money

Resolve to buy all of the things you want and need, but pay less money for them

UPDATE: B.C. woman and boy, 6, found safe, RCMP confirm

Roseanne Supernault says both she and her six-year-old nephew are fine and she has contacted police

PHOTOS: Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and beyond

Women and allies marched worldwide protesting violence against women, calling for equality

Anxiety in Alaska as endless aftershocks rattle residents

Seismologists expect the temblors to continue for months, although the frequency has lessened

Women’s March returns across the U.S. amid shutdown and controversy

The original march in 2017, the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, drew hundreds of thousands of people

Federal Liberals announce former B.C. MLA as new candidate in byelection

Richard Lee will face off against federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

No winning ticket in $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

No win in Friday night’s draw means the next Lotto Max draw will be approximately $17 million

Most Read