Submitted photo of the Town Park Apartment C Block fire.

Apartment fire in Port Hardy forces residents to jump from building

‘Multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries from falling’

Multiple people went to hospital overnight after leaping from a North Island apartment building to avoid a fire.

Flames and smoke filled the sky a little before midnight Jan. 17 at the C block of Town Apartments in Port Hardy. Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) responded to the structure fire call and were quickly on scene with RCMP and other emergency personnel.

PHFR noted on its Facebook page that firefighters managed to get the fire under control and ventilated the building, which has sustained damage and occupants were not allowed to re-enter the building. Emergency Services were then dispatched for the displaced occupants.

Port Alice RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht noted via news release that people were trying to jump out of the apartment building “to escape the fire. While multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries from falling, nobody was critically injured.”

She added that at this time, the fire is still under investigation and a further media release will be issued when more information becomes available.

