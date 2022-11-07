Vehicles make their way along the snow-covered highway in Victoria, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vehicles make their way along the snow-covered highway in Victoria, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Arctic chill, more snow for parts of B.C., following powerful weekend storm

Snowfall, Arctic outflow and wind warnings remained up Monday

Repair crews have made progress restoring electricity to the hundreds of thousands of British Columbia homes that were blacked out during powerful weekend storms, but Environment Canada says snow and wind remain factors.

Snowfall, Arctic outflow and wind warnings remained up Monday for large parts of the southern Interior, north and central coasts, and eastern Vancouver Island.

Kamloops and the north Okanagan, which were blanketed by snow Sunday, braced for up to 15 centimetres Monday, and the weather office issued snowfall warnings of up to 30 centimetres of snow for most Interior mountain passes.

Environment Canada’s snowfall warning for the Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island says conditions there aren’t likely to ease until early Tuesday as a further 10 centimetres is forecast near the summit

Strong winds continue to buffet parts of coastal B.C. and the central Interior, packing gusts of at least 110 kilometres per hour along the north and central coasts, pushing wind chill factors in Terrace and elsewhere to -20 or lower.

BC Hydro says pockets of customers from Manning Park to the Sunshine Coast and Gulf Islands were still without power Monday, following the weekend windstorm, while hundreds more homes and businesses in northern and central B.C. were awaiting service after downed trees or other issues cut electricity to start the work week.

A look at today’s weather-related headlines from around the province:

RELATED: Snow causes 7 vehicle crash, flames and delays on Kelowna roads

RELATED: Delays, cancellations, diversions due to weather at Kelowna airport

RELATED: Snowstorm hits Nelson but highways remain open

RELATED: Slippery roads, blowing snow for Cariboo Chilcotin area roads, wind chill -23C

RELATED: Snowfall alert for Coquihalla, Connector and Okanagan

RELATED: Vancouver Island drivers warned as snow warning issued for the Malahat

RELATED: Snowfall warnings span B.C.’s southern Interior, power mostly back on after storm

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C., Teck opposed to international study of Kootenay watershed pollution

Just Posted

Alberni Pacific Division (APD) Sawmill, owned by Western Forest Products, is located on Port Alberni’s waterfront. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Western Forest Products shuts Alberni sawmill for six months

The Port Alberni RCMP’s vessel is tied up at a wharf near the Maritime Discovery Centre. (PORT ALBERNI RCMP PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP rescue pair after their boat sinks in Alberni Inlet

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District electoral area could face new election

BC Hydro crews, here seen Saturday, continue to restore power across all parts of Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)
Thousands across Vancouver Island still without power Sunday morning