A man walks a dog after an overnight snowfall in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man walks a dog after an overnight snowfall in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Arctic outflow leads to new record for peak electricity demand: BC Hydro

BC Hydro recommends turning off heat when no one is home to save on power bills

The province recorded a new record for peak electricity demand as temperatures plunged below -20C in some parts of B.C.

According to BC Hydro, demand hit an all-time high of 10,902 megawatts between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 27), breaking the previous record of 10,577 megawatts set in 2020.

“The record represents a single moment in the hour when demand for electricity was the highest yesterday,” said spokesperson Simi Heer. “Most of the increase is likely due to additional home heating required during this cold snap.”

BC Hydro said that overall electricity use has been on the rise since Friday, with Monday’s hourly peak demand being 18 per cent higher than Friday’s.

Heer said that while BC Hydro has enough supply to meet this demand, British Columbians are encouraged to use power-intensive appliances such as laundry machines and dishwashers during off-peak hours either early in the day or later in the evening.

To save on their power bill, BC Hydro said that households should turn down the heat when no one is home. The utility recommends 16C when people are sleeping or away from home, 21C when relaxing or watching TV and 18C when doing housework or cleaning.

Other power-saving tips include not cranking the thermostat higher than needed, keeping windows covered with blinds of drapes, draftproofing your home by sealing gaps and craps, using energy-efficient lighting and putting timers on outdoor lights and washing clothing with cold water.

READ MORE: BC Ferries cancels round trips due to freezing temperatures

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydroWeather

Previous story
Motor vehicle crash closes Johnston Road in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Johnston Road was blocked off in both directions on Tuesday, Dec. 28 due to a motor vehicle incident. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Motor vehicle crash closes Johnston Road in Port Alberni

Representatives from Port Alberni’s Khalsa Diwan Society present a cheque to the West Coast General Hospital Foundation on Dec. 22, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Khalsa Diwan Society donates $200,000 to West Coast General Hospital Foundation

Victoria Quay is located on the Somass River in Port Alberni. Also the unceded territory of the Tseshaht and Hupacasath First Nations. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni moves forward with design work for Connect the Quays pathway

Bitter cold has gripped much of B.C., including south and central Vancouver Island. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Temperatures reach new lows in Greater Victoria, Malahat area, Port Alberni