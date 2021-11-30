Are you this dog’s owner? BC SPCA looking out for dog displaced during Abbotsford flooding

The BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch has a boarder brought in after the flooding and evacuations, but came in without any proper identification.

A neutered male has been brought into the branch from the Chilliwack Branch after the recent and anticipated flooding. All animals from the branch were evacuated and brought into the Maple Ridge branch Monday. This particular dog was originally found in the fields on Boundary Road in Abbotsford, and was brought into the Chilliwack branch, but had no form of identification on him.

ALSO READ: SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch takes in 7 evacuated animals from Abbotsford

The Maple Ridge branch is now caring for the dog, but is however looking for its owners and is hoping that a call put out through social media might get the attention of his owners, or someone who knows his.

“Abbotsford and Chilliwack residents, do you know me? This neutered male with no permanent forms of ID was brought to the Chilliwack branch this morning and due to flooding is now being cared for at the Maple Ridge branch. He was found in some fields on Boundary Road in Abbotsford,” read a post from branch manager Krista Shaw.

The post was already shared over 2,500 times at the time of writing this story.

Anyone with information on this dog, or if they are his owners, should reach out to the BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch at 604-463-9511.

ALSO READ: Adopt an animal for half price until Dec. 8 through BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch