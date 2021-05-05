A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Arrest made after man spits, yells anti-Asian racial slurs at Victoria mom and kids

The man was arrested for hate-motivated assault near Quadra Elementary School Tuesday

A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday.

Just past noon on Tuesday, a non-uniformed Victoria police officer, who was in civilian clothes and driving their personal vehicle at the time, saw a shirtless man acting erratically in the 3000-block of Quadra Street. The man yelled and “postured aggressively” toward a man and his child, according to a VicPD news release. The family then moved away from the shirtless man and weren’t harmed.

The officer called for additional uniformed officers as he followed the suspect, who was headed towards Quadra Elementary School. The officer said the suspect obtained a broom handle and approached a woman walking with a stroller and her four children. Police say the man spat at the family, narrowly missing one child, and yelled anti-Asian racial slurs at them.

READ: Victoria police still looking for Belinda Cameron who was last seen 16 years ago

Police say the non-uniformed officer intervened and the man attacked and damaged the officer’s vehicle. Uniformed officers arrived and arrested the man, who was transported to VicPD cells and held in custody.

The man faces recommended charges of assault and mischief and police are treating the incident as a hate-motivated crime.

Police noted that B.C. and North America have seen significant increases in hate-motivated crimes against the Asian community. Vancouver police reported a 717 per cent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes between 2019 and 2020. VicPD say those increases have not been seen in Victoria or Esquimalt.

Anyone with information about this incident involving the arrested man is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation
Next story
Interior Health locks out Kelowna martial arts gym following COVID violations

Just Posted

May is Hospice month and the kickoff for a new fundraiser. Mayor Sharie Minions, centre, declared it with hospice services coordinator Victoria Snow, left, and AV Hospice executive director Teresa Ludvigson. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley Hospice Society invites community to ‘Step Out’ for Ty Watson House

The event is the society’s COVID-19 answer to fundraising

A group walks along Third Avenue in Port Alberni on Wednesday, May 5, marking Red Dress Day. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Red Dress Day ceremony in Port Alberni honours the memory of Chantel Moore

Moore’s family, friends ‘frustrated’ by lack of answers in her death

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating a homicide on Third Avenue. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni RCMP investigating homicide in Third Avenue apartment

Investigators are still trying to determine the identity of the deceased

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Clash between loggers, activists halts forestry operations over Fairy Creek

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Annie Watts, centre, and her father Tom present San Group owner Kamal Sanghera with a carving of a Tseshaht First Nation canoe. Annie Watts gave the company a carving as thanks for a donation of red cedar blocks. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s Annie Watts is carving out a new niche in her creative journey

Tseshaht First Nation artist presents carving to San Group as thanks

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O���Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Members of Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. (File photo)
B.C.-wide #DayOfMusic to feature 100-plus free virtual concerts May 15

‘Our colleagues across the province have figured out new ways to perform and connect,’ VSO boss says

Two passengers were recently fined thousands of dollars after they faked their pre-flight COVID-19 test results. (Paul Clarke/Black Press)
2 passengers in Canada fined thousands for faking pre-flight COVID-19 tests

The government issued a warning Thursday to others thinking of doing the same

The Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre on Wilkinson Road in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police watchdog investigating after man found unresponsive at Saanich jail

Man was in Victoria police custody the day before being found

(File)
With revenge porn on the rise in 2021, B.C. seeks feedback for new legislation

New legislation could help victims take down images and receive compensation

(Kamloops This Week file photo)
Federal police unit takes over probe of B.C. regional district’s spending

Financial Integrity Sensitive Investigations Unit is now reviewing the case

A black bear made a visit to downtown Vancouver Tuesday, May 4. The animal was spotted on train tracks in Gastown shortly after at 2:30 p.m. (Twitter/Craig Minielly)
VIDEO: Black bear spotted meandering around downtown Vancouver

The bear was reportedly tranquilized by conservation officers Tuesday afternoon

Vivian Hermansen, Snuneymuxw First Nation, initiator of petition e-3281. Photo by Karen Evans.
Status card wait times an example of systemic racism, says Campbell River woman

Snuneymuxw woman launches petition as people waiting up to two years, as passports take three weeks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read