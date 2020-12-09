Kelowna RCMP Stock Image.

Arrest made in 2019 Vancouver Island road rage incident

55-year-old Crofton man will appear in court in January 2021

An arrest has been made in a case of road rage that took place in October 2019, police announced on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Robert Pfeifer, a 55-year-old Crofton resident has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and mischief in connection with the incident on Oct. 9, 2019.

An 85-year-old man was tailgated while driving on Herd Road, and after the driver passed him, he approached the man’s vehicle, smashed a window, and then assaulted the elderly man. A description of the truck was released to the public and police conducted an extensive investigation.

Staff Sgt. Kurt Bosnell said that a random attack of an elderly person was a shock to the community.

“Our officers conducted a thorough and in depth investigation, identifying the man responsible and holding him accountable for his actions,” he said.

Pfeifer is scheduled to make his first court appearance in January 2021.

cowichan valleyRCMProad rage

