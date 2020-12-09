Arrest made in 2019 Vancouver Island road rage incident

An arrest has been made in a case of road rage that took place in October 2019, police announced on Wednesday.
Jeffrey Robert Pfeifer, a 55-year-old Crofton resident has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and mischief in connection with the incident on Oct. 9, 2019.
An 85-year-old man was tailgated while driving on Herd Road, and after the driver passed him, he approached the man’s vehicle, smashed a window, and then assaulted the elderly man. A description of the truck was released to the public and police conducted an extensive investigation.
Staff Sgt. Kurt Bosnell said that a random attack of an elderly person was a shock to the community.
“Our officers conducted a thorough and in depth investigation, identifying the man responsible and holding him accountable for his actions,” he said.
Pfeifer is scheduled to make his first court appearance in January 2021.