Arrest made in connection with Campbell River stabbing incident

Campbell River RCMP took 37-year-old Damien Soroczynski into custody in the afternoon of June 4 in relation to the unprovoked stabbing that occurred in the Superstore parking lot on the night of June 2.

Soroczynski, who has a criminal record out of Ontario, is not originally from Campbell River and was relatively new to the area, according to a press release from the Campbell River RCMP. He has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault and will be appearing in BC Provincial Court on Tuesday June 8.

Significant RCMP resources were allocated to investigate this stabbing, RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre said.

“The Campbell River Major Crime Unit along with other plainclothes units such as our Street Crime Unit poured all their efforts into locating the suspect and accomplished a monumental task in a very short time, in order to preserve public safety,” Tyre said. “With Police Dog Services present during the arrest, Soroczynski was taken into custody without incident, demonstrating the ability of a dog and it’s handler in preventing a potentially volatile situation from escalating.”

“We hope that people in the community can feel a little more at ease now,” Tyre said. “We also would like to wish the victim in this matter all the best in her recovery from the injuries sustained, both physical and mental.”

