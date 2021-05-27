Old-growth logging protesters display a banner at a blockade near the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, May 26. (Facebook photo)

Arrests continued Wednesday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Total arrests now at 127 over 10 days of enforcement

Another 11 protesters were arrested on Wednesday, May 26 at old-growth logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island.

Wednesday marked the 10th day of RCMP enforcement of a BC Supreme Court injunction that prevents blockades on the roads within Tree Farm Licence 46, which is controlled by Teal-Cedar Products Ltd.

Just over half the arrests were made at the 2000 Road camp, located near Port Renfrew at the western end of the Fairy Creek watershed. According to the Fairy Creek Blockade Facebook page, which is managed by the Rainforest Flying Squad, six people were arrested at 2000 Road, while another four were tree-sitters who were arrested at Caycuse. The RFS also reported that a legal observer was arrested at Caycuse.

The RCMP issued a correction to the numbers of arrests from the previous day (Tuesday, May 25). They had initially reported the number to be 55, but corrected it to 58. Since enforcement began, the police have arrested 127 individuals, including at least nine who have been arrested more than once.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau also addressed claims that police are making arrests outside of the injunction area, sharing a map of the area to which the injunction applies.

“We can verify that all arrests to date since police enforcement began on May 17, 2021, have been made within the area of the injunction,” he stated.

