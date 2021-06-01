Arrests resume Monday at Vancouver Island old-growth logging blockades

All protesters arrested at old-growth logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island are being processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

After two days without any arrests at old-growth logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island, police enforcement resumed on Monday, May 31, with the arrests of five protesters.

When the RCMP arrived at the blockade near the Fairy Creek watershed on Monday, the Gordon Mainline Forest Service Road was blocked by four vehicles, which were towed away shortly after 8 a.m. The Rainforest Flying Squad reported via Facebook that there were no financial penalties to the owners of the vehicles.

Over the course of the day, police made five arrests, which protesters said included “multiple non-Indigenous seniors.” All the arrested individuals were taken to the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment for processing. According to the Rainforest Flying Squad, all five were released. According to the Fairy Creek Blockade Facebook page, which is maintained by the Rainforest Flying Squad, police left the site by 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Over the weekend, hundreds of protesters — estimates were as high as 2,500 — flooded the camps in the Port Renfrew-Fairy Creek area and blocked traffic in both directions, but no police enforcement was scheduled and no arrests were made.

Since police began enforcing the BC Supreme Court injunction preventing blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46 on May 17, 142 protesters have been arrested, including at least nine who were arrested more than once.

