Arrowsmith SAR crews help rescue hunter seriously injured after fall in Cook Creek area

24 crew members assisted in rescue effort; man taken to hospital

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday to assist an injured hunter in the Cook Creek area.

ASAR reported they responded to the call to rescue the man, who was approximately 20 kilometres up a logging road in the area north of Qualicum Beach. He had slipped and fallen on some rocks, sustaining serious injuries.

Two-dozen ASAR members responded and performed a stretcher carry through difficult terrain. A Sunwest helicopter was waiting and took the man on to an ambulance for transport to hospital.

— NEWS Staff

