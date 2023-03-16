Assault on the ski hill: RCMP seeking witnesses following Mount Washington attack

The victim was wearing a video camera and managed to get a picture of the suspect

Photo submitted/Comox Valley RCMP

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking to identify a suspect in an assault that occurred at Mount Washington in early March.

On March 8 at approximately 2 p.m., an individual who had been resting on the Whiskey Jack run reported that two males came down the hill and one of them hit his skis.

One of the men became upset, telling the victim to move along and then allegedly punched him in the face several times, then tackled him to the ground and head-butted him. The two men were last seen skiing down the hill.

The victim was wearing a video camera and managed to get a picture of the suspect before the assault occurred.

Investigators are looking to identify the man in the picture who is described as being between 20 to 25 years old, approximately 5’8 tall, having light coloured skin, and shoulder-length dirty blond hair, said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

The victim was taken to hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Anyone who believes they know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file number 2023-3494.



