Assault sends driver to hospital following minor Comox car crash

A man allegedly assaulted the driver of a vehicle involved in a minor crash

One man was arrested and another is in hospital after a serious assault in Comox, report the Comox Valley RCMP.

On Friday, Jan. 13, frontline members from the detachment were called to the Peninsula Co-op gas station on Aspen Road in Comox after a man allegedly assaulted the driver of a vehicle involved in a minor crash at that location.

“The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries and remains in hospital,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the Comox Valley RCMP.

“The investigation into this assault is continuing and updates may be provided as it develops,” she added.


Comox

