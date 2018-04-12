Curtis Sagmoen seen while helping neighbours deal with floods in Salmon Arm. (Black Press)

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

A former Maple Ridge man facing an assault charge will begin trial May 9.

Curtis Sagmoen, 36, made appeared briefly in provincial court in Port Coquitlam Thursday by video.

He is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to a 2013 incident outside a Maple Ridge townhome.

Police have not said much on the incident, but witnesses have told The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News that a woman was attacked with a hammer late one night in January of 2013 outside the Kanaka Creek townhouse complex.

Two RCMP officers in plainclothes visited the area in December, asking to interview neighbours about the alleged hammer assault.

Over video conference, the bearded and orange-clad Sagmoen was told he will remain in custody in , where is facing unrelated charges stemming from an alleged incident in Salmon Arm.

In that case, he faces eight counts: disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of a controlled substance; and mischief not in excess of $5,000.

Sagmoen’s lawyer, Lisa Helps, entered not guilty pleas on those charges.

Remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon were discovered on a farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents in Silver Creek, near Salmon Arm, last November.

Previous story
Trudeau off to Peru amid unresolved pipeline crisis
Next story
Thief rolls away with two pieces of B.C. town’s heritage

Just Posted

Cowichan’s Big Stick paying tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Broncos logo adorns Stick, community plans light-up

UPDATE: Highway 4 reopened in Whiskey Creek

Road closed Thursday morning after Hydro lines downed in vehicle incident

Port Alberni ends grant contract for Stamp Avenue path

$200,000 will not be expended for multi-use path

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

Hamilton has game of the day at Alberni Golf Club

Men’s night action starts Thursday, April 19

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna

Master instructors from around North America had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Thief rolls away with two pieces of B.C. town’s heritage

The red carriage wheels were chained to a railing of the Princeton and District Museum before they were stolen

Three day search for missing Marble River boater suspended

Rising water levels are making the area unsafe for search and rescue

Blood donations spike after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Canadian Blood Services says donations have significantly increased

Mother of slain B.C. sisters to run half marathon in their honour

‘I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit’

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

Trudeau off to Peru amid unresolved pipeline crisis

Despite a meeting with the premiers of Alberta and B.C. on Sunday, Trudeau is headed on a foreign tour

Most Read