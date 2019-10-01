RCMP block off a section of Donaldson Drive in Grand Forks in May 2018, after police fired shots at a man who was reportedly driving erratically. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

An independent police watchdog has recommended that charges be laid against an RCMP officer after a Grand Forks man was shot on May 11, 2018.

The report, released Tuesday from the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO), recommended that charges “including attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon” be laid against the officer.

The police watchdog forwarded the report to the B.C. Prosecution Service after having “determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe an officer has committed an offence,” the release said.

The incident occurred in May 2018 when local RCMP officers responded to a report of a car being “driven erratically” around 3:30 p.m. near the west end of Grand Forks.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle,” RCMP said in a release at the time. “The driver allegedly attempted to evade police by ramming into several police vehicles. In the course of the interaction with the driver, shots were fired by police.”

“In approving charges, the B.C. Prosecution Service must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that the prosecution is required in the public interest,” the IIO said Tuesday.

RELATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

Previous story
New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says
Next story
B.C. records double the amount of rainfall in September as usual

Just Posted

Go back in time with musical performance in Port Alberni

Relive the music of the 50s and 60s at ADSS Theatre

UPDATE: Jaws of Life used to free two people trapped after collision on Alberni Highway

Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle accident near Coombs Country Candy

Healing from residential school experience requires fuller redress, says Vancouver Island chief

Tseshaht First Nation near Port Alberni draws hundreds for three-day healing event

Alberni Valley students learn about the past and present of forest industry

National Forest Week event took place at McLean Mill

2019 FEDERAL ELECTION: Courtenay-Alberni candidates discuss ocean pollution, traffic

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double the amount of rainfall in September as usual

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

Denman Island volunteers clean up at least eight tonnes of beach debris

Aquaculture helps cleanup, but volunteers say its plastic equipment is part of problem

Most Read